Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Shares Gap Down to $440.00

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $440.00, but opened at $418.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $431.00, with a volume of 47,588 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £266.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26.

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

