Rick Bergman Sells 2,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMD stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,519,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,745 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.