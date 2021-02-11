RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $424.65

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $424.65 and last traded at $424.24, with a volume of 4121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.24.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,149,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

