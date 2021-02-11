RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000.

NYSE RMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

