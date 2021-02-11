Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roan Holdings Group stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Roan Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

