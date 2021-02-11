Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $314,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,385,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $304,766,120 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $469.69 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $484.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -559.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.25 and a 200-day moving average of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

