Rory O’driscoll Sells 5,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Rory O’driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $873,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BILL opened at $192.00 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.23.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

