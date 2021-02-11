Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $61,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

