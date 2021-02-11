Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

