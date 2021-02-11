Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 341 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

