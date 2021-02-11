Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Down 98.9% in January

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROSGQ remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. 77,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. Rosetta Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

