Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.88 ($137.51).

Shares of SU opened at €123.05 ($144.76) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €123.06 and a 200-day moving average of €112.32.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

