Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

Shares of RDSB traded down GBX 30.20 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67). 2,347,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,033 ($26.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,332.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,153.62.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

