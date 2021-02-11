Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,810 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,280.06 ($16.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,153.62. The company has a market cap of £47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,033 ($26.56).

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

