Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS-A stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.