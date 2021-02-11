RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Financial Comparison

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44% RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Great Ajax and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67 RPT Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.76 $34.71 million $1.51 7.01 RPT Realty $234.09 million 3.51 $91.51 million $1.08 9.41

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

