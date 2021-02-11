RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $48,284.88 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $83,453.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $48,284.88 or 1.01022459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 576 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

