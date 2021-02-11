RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,429. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average is $134.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

