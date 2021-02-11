RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $127.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

