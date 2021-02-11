RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,322 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $222.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

