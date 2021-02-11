RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,616 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,893,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,676. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $360.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.