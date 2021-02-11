RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €53.00 by Nord/LB

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.53 ($51.21).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.