Rupee Trading Up 18.9% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $75,269.15 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,086,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

