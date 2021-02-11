Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

NASDAQ:RUSHB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

