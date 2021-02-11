Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $310,937.82

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $310,937.82 and approximately $369.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.32 or 0.03744543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00397607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $530.17 or 0.01108271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00459152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.00392003 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00273971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00023327 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,354,034 coins and its circulating supply is 27,236,721 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

