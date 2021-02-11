SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.35 ($13.35).

Shares of SFQ opened at €11.66 ($13.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $529.36 million and a P/E ratio of 781.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. SAF-Holland SE has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of €12.34 ($14.52).

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

