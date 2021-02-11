Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

