SafeCapital Market Cap Reaches $93,800.05 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $93,800.05 and approximately $1.07 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001821 BTC.

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

