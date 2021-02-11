Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the January 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TORVF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

