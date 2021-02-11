Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Head-To-Head Review

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics -933.62% -100.94% -71.52% Salarius Pharmaceuticals -155.82% -45.22% -39.52%

Risk and Volatility

Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics $56.50 million 11.69 $9.99 million N/A N/A Salarius Pharmaceuticals $3.46 million 20.64 -$6.94 million ($2.12) -1.42

Summit Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.00%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Summit Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. Summit Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

