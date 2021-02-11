Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading 55.5% Higher

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) traded up 55.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.83. 9,432,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 949% from the average session volume of 898,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

