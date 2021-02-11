salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.98. 249,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

