Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 7.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was up 7.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 2,245,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,290,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Specifically, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,629 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

