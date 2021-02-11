Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 883.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$2.67 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.