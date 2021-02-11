Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.22.

SAFM stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $152.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

