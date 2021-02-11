Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

