SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SDTTU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,482. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

