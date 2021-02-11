Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to $13.50 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target cut by CIBC from $16.75 to $13.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAND. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.04.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND opened at $6.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.