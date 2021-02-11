Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.85 ($113.94).

EPA:SAN opened at €79.46 ($93.48) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.63.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

