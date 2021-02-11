Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.85 ($113.94).

Sanofi stock opened at €79.46 ($93.48) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.63. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

