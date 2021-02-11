Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $153.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

SRPT traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

