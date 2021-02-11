Savant Capital LLC Invests $226,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

COP opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

