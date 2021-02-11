Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,764 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.08 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

