Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 258,226 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 176,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.