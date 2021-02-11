Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $66.94 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.