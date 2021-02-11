Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €98.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.12 ($136.61).

SU stock opened at €123.05 ($144.76) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €123.06 and its 200 day moving average is €112.32.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

