Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Michael Gilman Sells 1,804 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Gilman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,921. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

