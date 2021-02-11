Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,915. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

