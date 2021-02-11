Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,915. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.