Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

SCHG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $135.23. 5,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,832. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

